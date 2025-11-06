Date, Opponent Set For Match For Mercedes Mone’s Potential 13th Title

House Of Glory issued the following:

MERCEDES MONÉ FACES APAC WRESTLING WOMEN’S CHAMPION NOR “PHOENIX” DIANA AT HOG SUPERCLASH

MERCEDES MONÉ FACES APAC WRESTLING WOMEN’S CHAMPION NOR “PHOENIX” DIANA AT HOG SUPERCLASH

Historic international showdown set for Saturday, November 15th at the Suffolk Credit Union Arena — streaming live on TrillerTV+

Brentwood, NY — [November 6, 2025] — House of Glory (HOG) Wrestling, in partnership with Big Event EXS, proudly presents SUPERCLASH, featuring a first-time-ever dream match between global wrestling superstar Mercedes Moné and APAC Wrestling Women’s Champion Nor “Phoenix” Diana. The landmark event takes place Saturday, November 15th at the Suffolk Credit Union Arena in Brentwood, New York, and will stream live worldwide on TrillerTV+.

This bout marks a groundbreaking international clash, as Malaysia’s Nor “Phoenix” Diana, the first hijab-wearing female professional wrestler in the world, makes her long-awaited U.S. debut. Representing APAC Wrestling, Phoenix has broken barriers and inspired fans across the globe with her courage, skill, and trailblazing journey in the sport.

Standing across from her will be one of the most accomplished competitors in women’s wrestling history, Mercedes Moné. Known for her world championship accolades and electrifying presence, Moné returns to House of Glory with her sights set on adding the APAC Wrestling Women’s Championship to her legacy.

“This match is more than a title fight — it’s a celebration of global wrestling and women’s empowerment,” said a HOG representative. “Two world-class athletes from opposite sides of the globe will meet center stage, live in front of a packed arena and fans worldwide on TrillerTV+.”

Can Mercedes capture her 13th championship? Find out November 15th!

Tickets are on sale at HOGwrestling.net.