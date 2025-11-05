Eddie Kingston Has Three Goals He Wants To Accomplish In AEW Before Retiring

Eddie Kingston recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and AEW.

While on the pro wrestling program, “The Mad King” revealed three goals he still wants to accomplish before wrapping up his career with AEW and ROH Wrestling.

The following are some of the highlights.

On a legendary venue he wants to have a match in: “The most important one for me, because of my love for Japanese wrestling, is just to fight in Budokan Hall. Just one time, because that’s where my favorite match happened, 6/3/94 [Mitsuharu] Misawa and [Toshiaki] Kawada.”

On who he wants to win AEW World Tag-Team Championships with: “Being a Tag Champion with Hook or Ortiz is another goal. And honestly, you know what? When you say most important, honestly, this is me not being a good soldier or anything like that, because I can give a f*ck less. This is about the pro wrestling business. I want to see AEW thrive and get better as time goes on and the younger guys learn from guys like [Jon Moxley] and other people. You know what I mean?”

On wanting to leave AEW better than he found out when he is all said-and-done: “I just want the company to be better for when I’m gone. I can say I left it, I left pro wrestling better than when I went in. You know what I mean? I want to be Terry Funk at the end. I want people to say, ‘Eddie tried.’ That’s it.”

