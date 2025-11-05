AEW Announces Late Changes To Original Plans For Tonight’s Dynamite

A big change has been announced for tonight’s AEW Dynamite show.

Heading into the November 5 episode of the weekly two-hour prime time AEW on TBS and HBO Max program, AEW President Tony Khan went live on social media with a breaking news video.

During the special live stream, the AEW boss-man revealed that Queen Aminata is not medically cleared to compete this evening, and as a result, is being replaced by Mina Shirakawa in her Women’s Blood & Guts Match Advantage Series bout against Megan Bayne.

Tony Khan also confirmed that former women’s world champion ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm will make her AEW TV return tonight, as she will provide special guest commentary for the Shirakawa-Bayne showdown.

Join us here tonight for live AEW Dynamite results.