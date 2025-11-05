Tony Schiavone Reacts To Adam Page Dressing Up As Him On AEW Dynamite

On the October 29, 2025 edition of AEW Dynamite, AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page surprised fans with a hilarious Halloween tribute by dressing up as longtime announcer Tony Schiavone during a segment with Samoa Joe.

Speaking on his podcast, Schiavone shared his reaction to the angle and how it all came together.

“It was a very, very good angle. I didn’t know what to expect, to be honest with you. And Hangman had talked to me about this for a couple of weeks, and I was like, ‘Sure, whatever you want to do, it’s fine.’ To be honest with you, I wasn’t sure what day it was going to happen. He had talked about it for a couple of weeks, then all of a sudden it hit me—of course, the Halloween edition, right?”

Schiavone explained that Page paid attention to every detail, even mimicking his wardrobe and mannerisms.

“We kind of worked on the exchange of the tie, the glasses, and the jacket. We both had white shirts on, and he had put a little padding on his midsection. I said, ‘Hang on just one second. I don’t think I’m that fat.’ And he said, ‘No, I don’t think so either. But I’m going to put this padding on—it’s okay.’”

“Then he said, ‘I need to watch you walk to see how you walk.’ I was walking backstage, and he was watching me. Then he started walking. I said, ‘You walk like an old f*cking man. I don’t walk like an old man.’ Then I thought, well, I am an old man, so maybe I do.”

Despite his initial skepticism, Schiavone praised Page for pulling off the segment perfectly.

“To be very honest with you, I was kind of skeptical about it—as I am about many things that we do. But hey, he pulled it off, man. He really did. Congratulations for that. The fans really popped, and it ended up being pretty cool. Fans absolutely loved it. I loved it.”

The lighthearted segment drew big laughs from fans and added to the Halloween spirit of Dynamite, showcasing Page’s humor and attention to detail.