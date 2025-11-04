Report: AEW Closes Florida Training Facility, Moves Storage To Nashville

AEW has reportedly relocated its storage facilities, including its training ring, from Florida to Nashville.

According to Bryan Alvarez, the move marks the end of AEW’s long-standing Florida storage base, where many wrestlers previously trained and worked toward in-ring clearance following injuries.

“AEW got rid of their Florida storage unit and moved everything to Nashville, so there is no longer a training ring in Florida,” Alvarez reported. “This is notable because that’s where the wrestlers would go to work out and try to get cleared. Not sure what the plan is now.”

The relocation comes at a time when AEW is managing a significant number of injuries across its roster. Will Ospreay remains out of action after undergoing neck surgery following Forbidden Door, where he was written off television after an attack by the Death Riders. Swerve Strickland also underwent surgery in August to repair a torn meniscus.

Despite the setbacks, several stars have returned to competition in recent months. Hook came back in August after suffering a concussion, while Eddie Kingston made his long-awaited return at All Out, defeating Big Bill after being sidelined for over a year. Kingston has since formed a tag team with Hook.

The timing of the logistical shift coincides with AEW’s build toward its upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view on November 22 in Newark, New Jersey.

The current card for the event is as follows:

“Hangman” Adam Page (c) vs. Samoa Joe – AEW World Championship

Kris Statlander (c) vs. Mercedes Moné – AEW Women’s World Championship

Brodido (Bandido & Brody King) (c) vs. FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) (with Stokely Hathaway) – AEW World Tag Team Championship

Kenny Omega & Jurassic Express (Jack Perry & Luchasaurus) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) & Josh Alexander – Trios Match for $1 Million Cash Prize

Big Boom AJ & QT Marshall vs. RPG Vice (Rocky Romero & Trent Beretta)