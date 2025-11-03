Will Ospreay Not Expected Back Until Later In 2026

AEW star Will Ospreay remains on the road to recovery following successful neck surgery earlier this year. The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion has been sidelined since AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door 2025, where he reportedly sustained the injury that required surgical intervention.

A recent Instagram post from Ospreay’s recovery team sparked speculation about a possible return at the start of next year. The post read:

“@aew Allstar @willospreay 6 weeks post op and doing great! Still some way to go but we’re on the right road. Jan 2026.”

While this led many fans to believe Ospreay could be back in January 2026, a new update from Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com clarified that this is not the case.

“Some people brought up to me from a social media post thinking he would be back in January. That is not the case. He is hopeful of being able to start light weight workouts in January. He is a long way away from returning,” Meltzer explained.

Although a firm return date has yet to be confirmed, fans can take comfort in knowing that “The Aerial Assassin” is recovering well and progressing toward a full comeback later in 2026.