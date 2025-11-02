Rusev Responds To Reports He Refused To Lose In AEW

WWE star Rusev did not compete in AEW for all of 2024 and left the company earlier this year, with his final match taking place at AEW’s Worlds End 2023.

In a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted that Rusev spent significant time away from AEW television because of his refusal to lose and put over other talent.

Rusev discussed these claims in an interview with Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports, addressing the reasons for his extended absence from the company during his time in AEW.

Rusev said, “In the past five years, I have had 20 or 30 matches. Back in the day, I had 30 matches in 30 days. The dead time sticks out the most. We only have this body and age for so long. We can’t do this job forever, so we must take advantage of it while we’re young. I sat on the sidelines for so long, unable to do what I love, which is performing for people in professional wrestling.”

Rusev made his return to WWE immediately following WrestleMania 41. He faced off for the Intercontinental Championship in a Triple Threat Match against the reigning champion, Dominik Mysterio, and Penta during last night’s Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Despite his best efforts, Rusev was unable to dethrone “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio and was ultimately pinned by the Judgment Day star.