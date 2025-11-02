Tony Khan Wants Samoa Joe To Take Backstage Role In AEW After In-Ring Career

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan recently spoke with Z100 New York about various topics, including pro wrestling veteran Samoa Joe. Khan expressed his hope that after Samoa Joe retires from in-ring competition, he will take on a backstage role as a coach or mentor.

Khan said, “Hugely valuable [in a backstage role]. Samoa Joe is already one of the top mentors in AEW, and anybody who steps in the ring with Samoa Joe learns a lot, and anybody who gets the tutelage of Samoa Joe in AEW learns a lot.”

He continued, “I think Powerhouse Hobbs is a great example of somebody who is currently learning a lot from Samoa Joe that will benefit him throughout the rest of his career. I know he’s learning, to quote Samoa Joe, life lessons, life lessons that will be with him for the rest of his life. I’m very optimistic that eventually, whenever Samoa Joe does decide to retire from the ring, I’m very hopeful and optimistic that Samoa Joe will stay with us in AEW and be a mentor to the wrestlers. Not unlike Bryan Danielson, who is still a huge part of AEW, even though he’s not actively competing in the ring.”

Khan added, “And my hope is that Samoa Joe will stay with us in AEW forever.”

