Backstage Update On Samoa Joe’s Removal From AEW Contenders Series

As reported by PWMania.com, it was announced on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite that Kenny Omega, Andrade El Idolo, Swerve Strickland, and “Hangman” Adam Page will compete in a series to determine who receives a shot at the AEW World Championship at Revolution this March.

Two of these men will compete for the #1 Contendership at Grand Slam Australia on February 14th.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Samoa Joe was originally slated to participate in the Contenders Series.

This news isn’t surprising, as Joe was initially included in a group of wrestlers vying for a title shot against MJF earlier this month. However, it was announced on Wednesday that Joe suffered a non-contact injury during training and is not cleared to compete.

In the main event of this past Wednesday’s Dynamite, El Idolo defeated Strickland and is scheduled to face Omega on February 4th.

There is currently no information about how Page will be involved, but Don Callis mentioned that he has someone for Page. That match could take place on either February 4th or February 11th, with the winner advancing to Grand Slam Australia.

AEW Revolution is set to take place on Sunday, March 15th, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, and will air live on pay-per-view.