New Details Emerge On Andrade El Idolo’s Viral Fan Interaction

AEW star Andrade El Idolo recently sparked considerable buzz in the pro wrestling community after an interaction with a fan. While she was using her phone, he took a selfie with her and seemingly gave her his number.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the fan’s name is Sofia Sivan. Sivan is a professional cosplayer and an indie wrestler.

In November, she posted a photo of herself thanking AEW for what appeared to be a professional photoshoot.

She also appeared in a backstage segment where she was attacked by the Triangle of Madness while they searched for Jamie Hayter and Kris Statlander.

Although there is no official confirmation that she is part of AEW, it seems the company is aware of her and may have planned her appearance in that segment.