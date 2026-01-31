Backstage Update On Jake Doyle’s Torn Bicep Injury

As reported by PWMania.com, AEW star Jake Doyle suffered a torn bicep during his match on this week’s episode of Dynamite, where FTR successfully defended their AEW World Tag Team Championships against Mark Davis and Doyle.

The injury occurred when Cash Wheeler attempted to perform a DDT on Doyle onto the ring apron, following which Doyle indicated he had torn his bicep.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there is a possibility that Doyle might not need surgery. Recovery from a torn bicep without surgery usually takes about four months but may leave an indent in the arm.

The newsletter also mentioned that while surgery is the better cosmetic option, it typically requires a recovery period of around seven months.

There has been no official confirmation from AEW regarding Doyle’s injury, nor is it clear if he will undergo surgery. However, Doyle took to his Twitter (X) account to express his determination, stating he is “down but never out.”

Doyle, formerly known as Jake Something, made his AEW debut earlier this month on the January 7th episode of Dynamite, joining as a new member of the Don Callis Family.