Will Ospreay’s Return Match Announced For 3/18 AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite just got a bit more interesting for this week.

Coming out of the AEW Revolution 2026 pay-per-view this past Sunday night, where he made his long-awaited return, Will Ospreay will step back into the ring for his first match back this Wednesday night.

Announced for the March 18 episode of AEW Dynamite in Fresno, CA. is Will Ospreay vs. Blake Christian.

Previously announced for the 3/18 AEW on TBS and HBO Max prime time program is Toni Storm vs. Marina Shafir in a No Holds Barred match and Darby Allin vs. Gabe Kidd in a Coffin Match.

Join us here every Wednesday for live AEW Dynamite results.