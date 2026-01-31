Backstage Update On Jamie Hayter & Alex Windsor Tag Team Name

In a vignette aired during an episode of AEW Collision, Alex Windsor suggested to Jamie Hayter that they form a tag team to pursue the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship. Hayter responded by saying that they should get matching outfits.

According to the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Hayter and Windsor will be known as the Brawling Birds. AEW filed to trademark this name around the same time the two athletes teamed up.

The report also noted that the name appears to be a play on WWE’s Brawling Brutes, an Anglo-Irish stable. With Ridge Holland no longer with the company and Pete Dunne having adopted a new gimmick, that original team seems to be disbanded. A female interpretation of this concept could be an interesting addition to AEW.