Update Lineup For AEW Full Gear 2025

After Saturday night’s Fright Night episode of Collision, AEW announced an updated lineup for this month’s Full Gear pay-per-view event.

The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) and Don Callis Family’s Josh Alexander, known as “The Walking Weapon,” will face Kenny Omega, “The Best Bout Machine,” and Jurassic Express (Jack Perry, also known as “Jungle Boy,” and Luchasaurus) in a trios match. The winner will receive a cash prize of $1,000,000.

Also previously announced for the event is a title match where AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page will defend his title against AEW World Trios Champion Samoa Joe. Additionally, AEW World Tag Team Champions Brodido (composed of Brody King and ROH World Champion Bandido) will defend their titles against FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood).

Moreover, AEW Women’s World Champion Kris Statlander will defend her title against AEW TBS Champion “The CEO” Mercedes Moné.

Finally, the Don Callis Family (Rocky “Azucar” Romero and Trent Beretta) will take on Big Boom! A.J. and QT Marshall in a tag team match.

AEW Full Gear 2025 is scheduled for Saturday, November 22, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.