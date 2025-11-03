Update On MJF’s Filming Schedule And Current Status With AEW

A report from September reveals that former AEW World Champion MJF is involved in the movie “Violent Night 2,” a holiday action sequel currently filming in Winnipeg.

According to Fightful Select, filming for the movie is nearing completion. Initially, MJF was expected to travel back and forth between AEW tapings and the film set, but this has not occurred, and he has been off television since AEW All Out.

The report also noted that there is currently no timeline for MJF’s return to AEW; however, sources within the company mentioned that he has developed a passion for acting and has enjoyed his experience on set.

MJF has previously appeared in a few films, including “The Iron Claw” and “Happy Gilmore 2.” He is also set to appear in the upcoming Jewish summer camp comedy film, “The Floaters.”

Prior to his hiatus, MJF’s last feud in AEW was with Mark Briscoe, culminating in a loss in a Tables ‘n’ Tacks Match at AEW All Out.