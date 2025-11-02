Backstage News On Matt Sydal’s AEW Status

AEW star Matt Sydal has not appeared on AEW programming since May 2024. His last pro wrestling match took place in July when he faced Ultimo Dragon in a singles match at the ABC 15eme Festival International De Catch in Béziers, France, but he came up short.

In the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers, Sean Ross Sapp discussed Sydal’s status with AEW. According to Sapp, a company representative confirmed that Sydal is still under contract with them.

It was also noted that Sydal underwent ankle surgery last year, a procedure he had needed for over a decade.

Sydal first signed with AEW in November 2020, making his debut in the Casino Battle Royale at that year’s All Out pay-per-view. His last match with AEW occurred on Dynamite, where he was defeated by reigning IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Konosuke Takeshita.

Throughout his career, Sydal has also competed in ROH, NJPW, and TNA (formerly iMPACT Wrestling).

He has won several titles, including the ROH World Tag Team Titles with Christopher Daniels, the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles twice with Ricochet, the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Titles, and the TNA X-Division Championship.