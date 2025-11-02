Will Ospreay Shares Post-Surgery Update

As PWMania.com previously reported, top AEW star Will Ospreay was forced to take some time off after Forbidden Door due to dealing with herniated discs.

Last month, Ospreay underwent neck surgery, and both he and the clinic in Rainham, Essex, where he received treatment, provided updates on his status. According to Ospreay, his surgery was successful. The clinic’s Instagram post includes post-operative photos of Ospreay showing his recovery and rehabilitation after the surgery.

The clinic wrote, “@aew Allstar @willospreay 6 weeks post op and doing great! Still some way to go with but we’re on the right road. Jan 2026 🚀 🚨Don’t Try This At Home! #aew #willospreay #bodyalignmentclinic #teamstraightspine”

Ospreay last competed for the company at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door in August. He teamed up with Darby Allin, The Golden Lovers (Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi), and Hiroshi Tanahashi in a Lights Out Steel Cage Match against the Death Riders.

There is currently no information on when Ospreay will return to the ring, but updates will be provided as they become available.