Potential Kenny Omega And Young Bucks Reunion Hinted For AEW Full Gear

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, the trios match at this month’s AEW Full Gear event, featuring Kenny Omega and Jurassic Express against Josh Alexander and the Young Bucks, could potentially lead to a highly anticipated reunion that fans have been hoping for.

Meltzer pointed out that the Young Bucks’ apparent reluctance regarding Don Callis’ announcement about the match and their alliance might be a deliberate storytelling move.

He also noted that although Matt and Nick Jackson haven’t openly expressed excitement about facing Omega at the upcoming pay-per-view, this tension could be setting the stage for a dramatic reunion between Omega and the Young Bucks.

This comes despite Bryan Alvarez suggesting that the Bucks’ hesitance may indicate a lack of confidence.

Meltzer believes that, even without a strong narrative leading into Full Gear, the match could still showcase memorable moments from both the Bucks and Omega, even if they do not reunite immediately.