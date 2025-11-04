‘This Book Is All Elite: The Inside Story Of AEW’ Book Released

The entire history of AEW is now available, as a new book has been released today.

Featured below is the official promotional material for the new book by Keith Elliot Greenberg, “This Book Is All Elite: The Inside Story Of All Elite Wrestling.”

“Score a front-row seat for the thrilling story of the icons and iconoclasts that revolutionized professional wrestling, packed with exclusive interviews and explosive action shots of your favorite stars.

The year is 2019. It is the dawn of All Elite Wrestling . . . and you know what that means.

It means that a group of hungry, innovative wrestlers are about to revolutionize professional wrestling under the visionary eye of Tony Khan. It means pulse-pounding, death-defying, high-flying action. It means that the world of the squared circle will never be the same.

Jam-packed with dazzling photography and written with exclusive access to the cast and crew of AEW, this definitive history dives deep into the innovative storytelling, inclusive ethos, and passionate fanbase which propelled the company to compete with industry giants. From the triumphant final run of the icon Sting alongside his firebrand protégé Darby Allin, to the madcap melee of the first Stadium Stampede, to AEW’s record-breaking Wembley Stadium debut, the epic moments that defined the first five years of All Elite Wrestling are all here.

Whether you’re a die-hard AEW supporter or curious about the company’s revolutionary impact, This Book Is All Elite offers an in-depth look at how the promotion nobody saw coming changed the world of professional wrestling forever.”