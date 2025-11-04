Backstage News On AEW Blood & Guts Dynamite Special Receiving Additional Time

AEW is scheduled to hold a special Blood & Guts episode of Dynamite on Wednesday, November 12th, at the First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. This episode will focus on the unique Blood & Guts matches, featuring both men’s and women’s competitions.

According to Fightful Select, the show will run longer than the usual two hours. After a reader pointed out that the special is listed as 2.5 hours on TSN in Canada, AEW sources confirmed that the episode will indeed be extended.

The report also noted that Penelope Ford’s injury has led to some changes to the event’s initial plans. Ford announced last week that she suffered a UCL tear, which may result in adjustments to the match lineup to create additional excitement for the show.