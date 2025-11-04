Brian Cage Reveals He Needs Another Surgery

AEW star Brian Cage has suffered a setback in his recovery from injury and will undergo another knee surgery.

Cage initially tore his quadriceps at an independent event in April 2025 and opted to have knee surgery during his rehabilitation process. However, in a new update shared on Instagram, “The Machine” revealed complications from the initial operation that require further corrective surgery.

Cage wrote:

“I busted my ass and have done everything imaginable to come back as quick and as healthy as possible.

That being said I have some news. News that nobody would want to hear. There is an issue on the operation I had on my right knee. I was fighting an uphill battle that no amount of therapy, modalities, stem cells, peptides, etc. were going to fix. I have to go back under the knife for them to try to fix or correct the situation.

Being upset and depressed upon hearing this news is beyond an understatement. It’s made me question a lot and bring about a bunch of doubt. I hate having this ‘woe is me’ mindset, and hopefully when they get in there it’s best-case scenario. And even if it’s worst case, once we get this fixed and back on track I’ll pick up the pieces, I’ll rebuild, and become a better version of ‘The Machine’ once again.”

No timetable has been provided for his return, but Cage’s message suggests he remains determined to make a full comeback once the corrective procedure is completed.