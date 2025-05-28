AEW Talent Reportedly Frustrated With Length Of Pay-Per-Views

The runtime of AEW pay-per-views has once again sparked internal debate following Double or Nothing on May 25, 2025. The show, held in Glendale, Arizona, ran over five hours and featured the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament finals with major victories by “Hangman” Adam Page and Mercedes Moné.

According to Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live, the extended length of AEW’s premium events has become a major sticking point backstage.

“Yesterday, I spent the whole day talking to all sorts of people in AEW,” Alvarez said. “I will say with one exception… every single person was like, ‘These shows are too long. We all know it. They should end before midnight on the East Coast.’”

While AEW President Tony Khan was not among those Alvarez spoke with, he noted that nearly everyone else shared the same sentiment.

“Every single person in the company that I talked to, except Tony because I didn’t talk to him – because of course he doesn’t think they’re too long – every single person there is like, ‘They’re too long. He just does it. We can’t stop it. There’s nothing that can be done,’” Alvarez revealed.

He concluded, “The shows are too long. Everybody knows it except Tony and a small handful of the sickos that would watch the show if it were nine hours long.”

With talent morale otherwise reported to be high following Double or Nothing, it appears the only cloud hanging over AEW’s strong momentum is the question of how long is too long when it comes to show length.