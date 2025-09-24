AEW WrestleDream 2025 Date And Details Announced

Warner Bros. Discovery has officially released the October 2025 programming schedule for HBO Max, and it’s loaded with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) content, including a major pay-per-view event, special episodes, and anniversary celebrations.

The biggest highlight is AEW WrestleDream 2025, which will air live on Saturday, October 18 at 8 p.m. ET, preceded by a special one-hour pre-show, AEW Saturday Tailgate Brawl: WrestleDream, beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Fans will also be treated to a countdown special airing on Wednesday, October 15 immediately following that night’s episode of AEW Collision.

October will also mark a major milestone for AEW’s flagship show as AEW Dynamite celebrates its 6-Year Anniversary on Wednesday, October 1. The company has planned additional themed broadcasts throughout the month, including AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday on October 7 and AEW Collision: Homecoming on October 11.

Regular weekly programming will continue as usual with AEW Dynamite airing every Wednesday and AEW Collision every Saturday. Fans of classic AEW content will also be treated to a special throwback block on October 24, featuring episodes from 2021 centered on the acclaimed feud between Kenny Omega and “Hangman” Adam Page.

Below is the full AEW schedule on HBO Max for October 2025:

Oct. 1: AEW Dynamite: 6-Year Anniversary Special

Oct. 4: AEW Collision

Oct. 7: AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday

Oct. 10: AEW Dynasty 2025

Oct. 11: AEW Collision: Homecoming

Oct. 15: AEW Dynamite, AEW Collision, AEW Countdown to WrestleDream 2025

Oct. 18: AEW Saturday Tailgate Brawl: WrestleDream (7 p.m. ET) / AEW WrestleDream 2025 PPV (8 p.m. ET)

Oct. 22: AEW Dynamite

Oct. 24: AEW Dynamite (2021) & AEW Rampage (2021) Throwback

Oct. 25: AEW Collision

Oct. 29: AEW Dynamite

The strong AEW presence underscores Warner Bros. Discovery’s continued investment in professional wrestling programming, as the promotion remains one of the key live-sports-style draws for HBO Max.

Alongside AEW content, HBO Max will also roll out a diverse slate of original series, documentaries, and live sports throughout October, including the highly anticipated Stephen King prequel “IT: Welcome to Derry” (October 26), comedy series “The Chair Company” (October 12), and a slate of MLB postseason, NASCAR, NHL, and U.S. Soccer coverage.

With WrestleDream, the Dynamite anniversary, and special themed events all set to air, October is shaping up to be one of the most action-packed months in AEW’s streaming history.