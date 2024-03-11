AEW’s Dynasty PPV Is Off To A Strong Start

After Revolution, which had Sting’s retirement match and was a huge success earlier this month, AEW is turning its attention to Dynasty, their upcoming pay-per-view event.

On Sunday, April 21, All Elite Wrestling will host its Dynasty event at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri. This is the inaugural event, as the promotion continues to expand the number of events it hosts on an annual basis.

The promotion has already confirmed the first match for the show, which pits Bryan Danielson against Will Ospreay. Ospreay and Danielson teased a showdown last week, when Ospreay defeated Kyle Fletcher to headline Dynamite. AEW made it official during Saturday’s collision.

As PWMania.com previously stated, this has been AEW President Tony Khan’s dream match and something he has long wanted to do. It occurred when Ospreay entered the ring following the Collision bout. Danielson challenged Ospreay to a match at the Dynasty pay-per-view, and he accepted.

WrestleTix, which does an excellent job of tracking ticket sales, reports that the show sold 4,418 tickets after going on sale to the general public last Friday, with 767 tickets remaining for a current total of 5,185.

The most recent Collision episode, on January 20th, drew 3,109 viewers. With 42 days until the show, more tickets are likely to be released as the venue is opened up.