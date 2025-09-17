Aires issued the following:

AIRES CONTINUES WWE PARTNERSHIP WITH FIRST EVER “EMF-FRIENDLY” MATCH AT WRESTLEPALOOZA

AIRES CONTINUES WWE PARTNERSHIP WITH FIRST EVER “EMF-FRIENDLY” MATCH AT WRESTLEPALOOZA

Aires, the industry leader in EMF protection, will present the first ever EMF-Friendly match at WWE Wrestlepalooza this Saturday, September 20

Aires, the leader in EMF protection, continues their partnership with WWE this Saturday September 20, at Wrestlepalooza.

Aires will host the first ever EMF-Friendly match in which an Aires Lifetune Zone Max will be present on each ring post during the Usos v Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed match creating better performance, and a cleaner, EMF-Friendly environment for the athletes.

Wrestlepalooza emanates from Indianapolis and will stream live on ESPN in the U.S. and Netflix Internationally.