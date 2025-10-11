AJ Francis Reveals Why John Cena Declined To Collaborate With Hit Row

Former WWE star and current TNA Wrestling performer AJ Francis spoke with Shakiel Mahjouri about various topics, including his attempts to collaborate with 17-time World Champion John Cena during his time with WWE.

Francis discussed why Cena ultimately declined the collaboration with Hit Row.

Francis said, “John Cena himself told me that he couldn’t rap with me and that he would be doing a disservice to himself if he tried.”

He continued, “I asked John to get on a song with me when I was still in WWE. He was like, ‘Bro, I can’t. I can’t do that anymore. It would be a disservice. I’ve heard the things that you do and I wouldn’t be able to hang with you guys.’”

Francis added, “I was trying to get him on a song with all of Hit Row and he was like, ‘Nah, I can’t do it.’”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)