AJ Lee Issues Statement Following Return Match At WWE Wrestlepalooza

At WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025, CM Punk and AJ Lee scored a huge win over Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, marking AJ’s first in-ring appearance in over a decade. Following the emotional comeback, AJ took to Instagram to share her thoughts and gratitude:

“A chaotic fairytale so far. I’m proud of myself for being scared but doing it anyway, after ten years of retirement, on one month’s notice. I guess I still got it. I’m so grateful to Rebecca [Becky Lynch], Colby [Seth Rollins], Jess, TJ, and my hot husband Phil for taking such good care of me. And Larry for sharing his dressing room. I’m feeling all the love and support from you guys, my wonderful weirdos, it means the world.”

The emotional post highlights AJ’s appreciation for her opponents, trainers, and her husband Punk, as well as her signature humor in thanking Larry (their dog) for his “dressing room.”

Her successful return, which ended with Lynch submitting to AJ’s signature Black Widow hold, has already sparked speculation about whether this will be a one-off appearance or the beginning of a longer run in WWE’s women’s division.