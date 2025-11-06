Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (11/12/2025)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for next week’s Blood & Guts episode of Dynamite, which will take place at the First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The show is set to air at its regular start time of 8 PM ET on TBS and HBO Max.

In the Men’s Blood & Guts Match, Darby Allin, Roderick Strong from Paragon, and The Conglomeration (including Mark Briscoe, “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy, and Kyle O’Reilly) will face off against The Death Riders (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Daniel Garcia, and “The Bastard” PAC).

In the Women’s Blood & Guts Match, Jamie Hayter, Queen Aminata, Willow Nightingale from The Conglomeration, Harley Cameron, “Timeless” Toni Storm, and AEW Women’s World Champion Kris Statlander will take on the Triangle of Madness, consisting of “The Toxic Spider” Thekla, Skye Blue, Julia Hart, “The Megasus” Megan Bayne, Marina Shafir from The Death Riders, and AEW TBS Champion “The CEO” Mercedes Moné.

Additionally, AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page will compete against AEW World Trios Champion Powerhouse Hobbs in a Falls Count Anywhere Match.

Join us every Wednesday night at 8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central for live coverage of AEW Dynamite results.