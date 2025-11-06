Update Lineup For AEW Full Gear 2025

After last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, the company announced an updated lineup for this month’s Full Gear pay-per-view event.

Don Callis Family’s AEW TNT Champion “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher will defend his title against The Conglomeration’s Mark Briscoe in a No Disqualification Match. The stipulation is that if Briscoe loses, he must join the Don Callis Family. Additionally, there will be a Casino Gauntlet Match for the newly-created AEW National Championship.

Previously announced for the show is a trios match featuring The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) along with Don Callis Family’s “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander, who will take on “The Best Bout Machine” Kenny Omega and Jurassic Express, consisting of “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry and Luchasaurus. The winning team will receive a cash prize of $1,000,000.

Furthermore, AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page will defend his title against AEW World Trios Champion Samoa Joe. AEW World Tag Team Champions Brodido (Brody King and ROH World Champion Bandido) will defend their titles against FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood).

Additionally, AEW Women’s World Champion Kris Statlander will defend her title against AEW TBS Champion “The CEO” Mercedes Moné.

Lastly, the Don Callis Family (Rocky “Azucar” Romero and Trent Beretta) will face Big Boom! A.J. and QT Marshall in a tag team match.

AEW Full Gear 2025 is scheduled for Saturday, November 22, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.