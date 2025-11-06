Confirmed For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Collision (11/8/2025)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for this week’s episode of Collision, taking place at the Bayou Music Center in Houston, Texas.

The show will air live at its regular start time of 8 PM ET on TNT and HBO Max.

In the Women’s Blood & Guts Advantage Battles, Jamie Hayter will face Skye Blue from Triangle of Madness, while Harley Cameron from Babes of Wrath will compete against Thekla, also from Triangle of Madness. Additionally, Roderick Strong from Paragon will battle Jon Moxley from the Death Riders in a Men’s Blood & Guts Advantage Battle.

Be sure to join us every Saturday night at 8 PM ET for live updates and coverage of the AEW Collision results.