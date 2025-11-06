Nikki Bella Reveals Bryan Danielson Has Been Helping Her Improve In-Ring Work

During a recent appearance on The Nikki & Brie Show, WWE star Nikki Bella revealed that her brother-in-law, Bryan Danielson (AEW’s Bryan Danielson), has been offering her advice and feedback to help refine her in-ring performances.

“I was talking with some of the girls, and we were talking about my match last week. I was like, ‘Yeah, and Bryan and blah blah,’ and they’re like, ‘Oh my god, how cool. So Bryan gives you advice?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, he gives me feedback. He’s sent me stuff to watch. He’ll tell me things to work on.’ And they’re like, ‘Dude, you’re so lucky.’ And I’m like, ‘I know.’ And I go, ‘He’s honest—very honest.’”

Nikki said Danielson’s guidance has already had an impact on her approach in the ring.

“Did you notice how I was a little more— I had more intensity going into things? I was really trying to think of it, which I still need to continue, but I think you saw it even more so than my match before. Those were things that I told myself.”

Danielson, known for his technical mastery and ring psychology, has long been regarded as one of the best in-ring performers in the world. His feedback appears to be helping Nikki fine-tune her style as she continues to evolve her in-ring presence.