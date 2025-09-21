AJ Lee Reacts To WWE Return At Wrestlepalooza

At WWE Wrestlepalooza, AJ Lee wrestled her first match in over a decade, teaming with her husband CM Punk to defeat Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch in the semi-main event. Lee scored the victory by making Lynch tap out to her signature Black Widow submission hold.

Speaking on WWE’s official post-show broadcast, Lee admitted the physical toll of returning to the ring hit her harder than expected.

“It’s been a minute. Everything hurts way more than I remember. But that was a lot of fun.”

Beyond the match itself, Lee reflected on the deeper impact of her wrestling career, particularly her connection with fans on mental health issues.

“It is the most meaningful thing I can ever do is connect with my fans, particularly with young women, and connect on a mental health topic. It’s the greatest thing I’ll ever do in my life. I was built to take your stories and be a part of your journey and just help you realize you are not alone, but I hope my fans know in my hard times, they helped me not feel alone.”

Lee retired from wrestling in 2015 and returned to a women’s division that has evolved significantly since her departure. She was deeply moved by the reception she received from the locker room.

“Everyone was so welcoming and kind and complimentary in a way that made me feel like, oh, I did something and it meant something to these wonderfully talented women. To be a tiny piece of their journey is so humbling. I’m so proud of them, like a mama, and they’re wonderful, and I’m happy to be in their presence in the locker room. But the evolution of the women has been the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen. They deserved it ten years ago, they deserve it now, they deserve even more in the next ten years.”

Lee’s return was one of the emotional highlights of Wrestlepalooza, blending nostalgia with a celebration of how far women’s wrestling has come since she last stepped into the ring.