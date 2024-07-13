AJ Styles And IYO SKY Win In Japan Return Matches

On Saturday morning, AJ Styles and IYO SKY competed in separate matches in Japan.
First up was AJ, who faced one of Pro Wrestling NOAH’s all-time greats, Naomichi Marufuji, in the co-main event at Budokan Hall. It ended with Styles hitting a Styles Clash for the win after Marufuji had escaped from the Styles Clash moments before.
ABEMA PPVゲスト解説でノア日本武道館大会へ。控室にAJスタイルズが挨拶に来てくれて色々話をしたけど、英語だったからほとんどヤマカンで答えてしまった。 pic.twitter.com/CbyFm4jujr
— 武藤 敬司 (@muto_keiji) July 13, 2024
It was set up last month when Styles appeared in a video at a NOAH event in Yokohama to announce his participation in the show. Before joining WWE in 2016, Styles was a regular for New Japan Pro Wrestling, where he twice won the IWGP Heavyweight Championship.
With SKY, she also worked the co-main event, this time at Sumo Hall’s Marigold Summer Destiny, where she defeated Utami Hayashishita with a tombstone piledriver and a moonsault. After the match, SKY thanked Hayashishita, WWE, and Marigold.
SKY came out with her WWE music while wearing a mask similar to the one she wore while working at STARDOM prior to joining WWE.
You can check out highlights below:
【入場シーンノーカット】
WWE フェノメナール
AJスタイルズ、入場！！！！
WWEとNOAHの初戦は、丸藤正道との初対決‼️‼️‼️#noah_ghc #WWE #DESTINATION2024 pic.twitter.com/BNkXwDQhmh
— プロレスリング・ノア ｜PRO WRESTLING NOAH (@noah_ghc) July 13, 2024
Iyo Sky just achieved Moonsault PERFECTION at tonight’s Marigold!pic.twitter.com/kbuGMud68Y
— Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) July 13, 2024
Iyo Sky just came out wearing her old Queen’s Quest mask tonight at Marigold! pic.twitter.com/feTjTJh1E0
— Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) July 13, 2024