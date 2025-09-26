AJ Styles Confirms Plans To Retire From Wrestling Within A Year

WWE veteran AJ Styles has officially revealed that he intends to retire from in-ring competition within the next year. In a new interview with Tokyo Sports, the 48-year-old former world champion confirmed that he plans to step away from active wrestling before his body prevents him from performing at the elite level that has defined his two-decade career.

“I’ll probably be at WrestleMania [42 next April], but it’s not confirmed yet. Details are undecided, but retiring within the next year is certain,” Styles said. “I don’t want to expose the ‘not-AJ-Styles version of myself’ to the fans. That’s the main reason. I decided to retire before my body stops working.”

The announcement follows a cryptic post Styles shared on social media earlier this month featuring an hourglass, which sparked speculation about his future. Now, the “Phenomenal One” has confirmed that the countdown to his retirement has indeed begun.

While his in-ring career is nearing its conclusion, Styles made it clear that he intends to remain involved in the wrestling business after retirement — likely transitioning into a training or coaching role within WWE, where he can help shape the next generation of talent.

Styles also hinted that WWE’s upcoming live events in Japan on October 17–18 will likely mark his final matches in the country where he became an international superstar. “I’m really excited. I think this will probably be my last match in Japan, so I’m really looking forward to it,” he said. “I plan to retire soon, and I might not come back to Japan [again] before that.”

Before that farewell tour begins, Styles is set for a major showdown with John Cena at the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event in Perth, Australia, on October 11, rekindling one of the most celebrated rivalries of the modern era.

Styles’ career is one of the most decorated in professional wrestling history. Before joining WWE in 2016, he was a cornerstone of TNA Wrestling, where he helped define the X Division and became a multi-time world champion. He later reinvented himself in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, capturing the IWGP Heavyweight Championship twice and leading the legendary Bullet Club faction. In WWE, he has continued that legacy with multiple world title reigns and classic matches against some of the industry’s biggest stars.

As one of the most respected and influential wrestlers of his generation, AJ Styles’ farewell tour will mark the end of an era — and fans around the world will soon have their final chance to witness one of wrestling’s all-time greats inside the ring.