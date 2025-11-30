AJPW Real World Tag League Night 5 Results – November 30, 2025

Kengo Mashimo defeated Shota Kofuji via Armlock (8:09)

6 Man Tag Team Match

Jun Saito, Yuma Anzai & Ryo Inoue defeated Triple Crown Heavyweight Champion Kento Miyahara, Davey Boy Smith Jr & Tsuyoshi Okada via Dying Light on Okada (14:32)

Block B Match Of The 2025 Real World Tag League

Junior Heavyweight Champion Atsuki Aoyagi & Rising Hayato (4) defeated AJPW TV 6 Man Tag Team Champion Takashi Yoshida & Kuroshio Tokyo Japan (2) via Hurricana on Kuroshio Tokyo Japan (10:47)

8 Man Tag Team Match

Havoc (World Tag Team Champions Odyssey & Xyon, Gaora Television Champion Shotaro Ashino & Go Shiozaki) defeated Yuko Miyamoto, Seigo Tachibana, Hideki Suzuki & Ryuki Honda via Lariat on Tachibana (12:41)

Champions vs. Champions Block A Match Of The 2025 Real World Tag League

AJPW TV 6 Man Tag Team Champions Hokuto Gun (Hokuto Omori & Kumaarashi) (2) defeated All Asia Tag Team Champions Seiki Yoshioka & Musashi (2) via Narcissist Press on Musashi (16:49)

Block A Match Of The 2025 Real World Tag League

Ren Ayabe & Talos (6) defeated Dan Tamura & Hikaru Sato (0) via Double Chokeslam on Tamura (14:31)

Cancel Match

Non Title Block B Match Of The 2025 Real World Tag League

World Tag Team Champions Havoc (Odyssey & Xyon) (8) defeated The Yumas (Yuma Aoyagi & Yuma Anzai) (0) via Forfeit (0:00)

Standings After Night 5

Block A

1st Place- Ren Ayabe & Talos (6 Points) (3-1) & Havoc (6 Points) (3-0)

2nd Place- Kengo Mashimo & Hideki Suzuki (4 Points) (2-1)

3rd Place- AJPW TV 6 Man Tag Team Champions Hokuto Gun (2 Points) (1-3) & All Asia Tag Team Champions Seiki Yoshioka & Musashi (2 Points) (1-2)

Last Place- Dan Tamura & Hikaru Sato (0 Points) (0-3)

Block B

1st Place- World Tag Team Champions Havoc (8 Points) (4-0)

2nd Place- Triple Crown Heavyweight Champion Kento Miyahara & Davey Boy Smith Jr (6 Points) (3-1)

3rd Place- Junior Heavyweight Champion Atsuki Aoyagi & Rising Hayato (4 Points) (2-2) & Naoya Nomura & Ryuki Honda (4 Points) (2-1)

4th Place- AJPW TV 6 Man Tag Team Champion Takashi Yoshida & Kuroshio Tokyo Japan (2 Points) (1-3)

Last Place- The Yumas (0 Points) (0-5)