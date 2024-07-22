Alex Shelley Teases “Spoiler Alert” On His Wrestling Future Amid WWE Reports

Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) are free agents after their TNA contracts expired in March, but it is believed that they will join WWE.

They were previously reported to be AEW bound. However, with Dave Meltzer and PWInsider.com reporting that they are set to join WWE, things have changed.

Shelly worked a match at West Coast Pro Wrestling’s Untouchable event, telling fans, “Spoiler alert, I might not come back here” and “The future of pro wrestling is safe and sound in a West Coast Pro ring.” Shelly previously hinted in an Instagram post that his final match with Beyond Wrestling could take place this month.

Shelly has worked a few WWE matches, including one in June 2005 on Sunday Night Heat, where he lost to Simon Dean, and later a few bouts in NXT in early 2020. He was brought in to work alongside Timesplitters ally KUSHIDA on the black-and-gold brand.