Alexa Bliss Breaks Silence After WWE WrestleMania 42 Loss

Alexa Bliss has reflected on an emotional night at WrestleMania 42 following her Women’s Tag Team Championship loss.

During Night One, the returning Paige teamed with Brie Bella to capture the titles, with Paige scoring the pinfall victory over Bliss in the fatal four-way match.

In a heartfelt post shared on Instagram, Bliss opened up about what the moment meant to her and expressed gratitude to those closest to her.

“Can’t even explain what this moment meant to me. Thank you 🖤🤍”

She went on to thank her tag team partner Charlotte Flair, reflecting on their journey together over the past year.

“Charlotte, Thank you for everything this year. For being with me through the laughs, the chaos, the no sleep, the not enough coffee, the fun & the always needed hugs. This may not have been our winning Mania, but I’ve won with having you by my side 🖤”

Bliss also acknowledged her family and support system, highlighting the importance of their presence during both the highs and lows of her career.

“Ryan, Hendrix, Mom, Joey – thank you for always cheering me on and being there for me no matter what making me feel so loved – even when I’m my most exhausted or down. Love you all so much”

She continued by thanking those who supported her throughout WrestleMania week, as well as paying tribute to Bray Wyatt.

“Windham – thank you for impacting who I forever am as a person, as a performer & as a friend. Your vision lives on through the Wyatt’s & those who all love you. Always & Forever connected. Thank you Bray”

Bliss also credited the team behind her presentation and gear before closing her message with appreciation for the fans and WWE.

“Thank you to the WWE Universe – we couldn’t do this without you – thank you for always supporting me no matter what – it truly means everything. And thank you WWE”

Despite the loss, Bliss’ message highlighted the emotional significance of WrestleMania beyond wins and losses, focusing instead on relationships, growth, and gratitude.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more WrestleMania 42 fallout and updates.