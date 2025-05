WWE star Alexa Bliss spoke with TMZ about various topics, including her feelings following her return to the ring.

Bliss said, “Great. I got a couple of bruises but I’m good.”

On WWE accommodating her taking her child on the road:

“They’ve been so great about bringing her on the road. She’s got her own like setup when we go, and she loves it.”

On taking her extended time off:

“[WWE] were great about it. I got a whole year with her and it was fantastic.”