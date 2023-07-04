Alicia Fox Reveals What Upset Her About How WWE Handled Her Departure

Alicia Fox wishes her WWE departure was handled a bit differently.

The women’s wrestling star recently appeared as a guest on the Ring The Belle podcast and spoke about the subject at length.

During the discussion, Fox confirmed that her WWE contract expired back in April of this year and that she was pretty sad that WWE never issued a statement wishing her well on her future endeavors.

“I knew that there was a date in April coming that my contract comes to an end. It was like April 25th or something, this year and it was kind of this waiting pattern that I was used to already having like, ‘Well they’ll call me when they need me, they’ll call me when they need me.’ Whatever, whatever,” she said. “One day, a fan tweeted me a picture of that legend shirt and I had like a little head on there… I was like, ‘Why is my head on that shirt?’ You’re gonna ‘legend’ me up? That’s not even fair.”

Fox continued, “I got a phone call and they’re like, ‘Are you retired?’ ‘I got my first merch. So sure.’ Sure, okay, whatever (she laughed). We’ll go to the firing date. This whole time I’m nervous I’m gonna get fired, right?… It’s sad (that there was no communication towards the end) and I can’t go on my own social media and say what? I thought maybe my release date, they would give me a statement of support saying, well, she gone. No. No nothing. I don’t know. I just felt bad, you know? I felt sad for every miscommunication or something.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to POSTWrestling.com for transcribing the above quotes.