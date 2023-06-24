Alicia Fox Says She Never Identified With The Scripts For Her WWE Character

Former WWE superstar Alciai Fox, real name Victoria Crawford, is a free agent who will make her in-ring debut for the Reality of Wrestling promotion on July 15. This will be Crawford’s first match since leaving WWE.

She met with Highspots for a Sign-it-Live session and mentioned that she never associated with the scripts written for her character.

“One part of my career that I really struggled with is I never identified with the scripts that Alicia had to say. I never identified with the ‘crazy Black woman’. I never identified as a Team Bella girl because I’m Alicia Fox. They’ve always been plural. I am singular, you know?”

