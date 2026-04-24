Andre The Giant Honored With Roadside Marker In North Carolina

The community of Ellerbe, North Carolina, is honoring the late WWE Hall of Famer André the Giant with a roadside marker near his former home. According to a report by the Associated Press, the marker is located in Richmond County at the intersection of NC Highway 72 and Old NC Highway 220. André lived on a ranch just outside this small community, home to about 1,000 residents.

The report highlights that André became a vital part of the community and actively opposed plans for a nearby low-level radioactive landfill by filming television and radio ads against it.

His cowboy boots are currently displayed at a local museum. André purchased the ranch while he was wrestling throughout the Southern United States, and it is situated approximately 60 miles east of Charlotte, North Carolina.

Additionally, André’s iconic match with fellow WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania III was recently inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during the 2026 ceremony at WrestleMania 42 as this year’s Immortal Moment. André himself was the inaugural inductee into the Hall of Fame following his passing in 1993.

Below is the text that will appear on the marker:

“Andre The Giant. 1946-1993. Actor and professional wrestler. Was born Andre Roussimoff. Known for his role in The Princess Bride in 1987. Lived nearby.”