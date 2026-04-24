Friday, April 24, 2026
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WWE NXT Viewership And Rating Report For 4/21/2026

By
James Hetfield
-
WWE NXT
WWE NXT

WrestleNomics reported that last Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT on the CW averaged 591,000 viewers and received a rating of 0.10 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This reflects a 1.20% increase from the previous week’s viewership of 584,000 and an 11.11% rise from the previous week’s rating of 0.09 in the same demographic. The rating of 0.10 is the highest for the show since the February 10th episode, which had a rating of 0.12. However, total viewership was slightly down from the 605,000 viewers recorded two weeks ago.

Currently, WWE NXT is averaging a rating of 0.087 in the key 18-49 demographic and 612,000 viewers in 2026, compared to a rating of 0.173 and 738,000 viewers for the same period in 2025.

The episode was headlined by Sol Ruca facing ZARIA in a Last Woman Standing Match.

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