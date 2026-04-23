Jacob Fatu Reveals Why He Recently Got Interested In WWE Showdown With Gunther

Jacob Fatu recently appeared as a guest on the Club 520 podcast for an interview.

The following are some of the highlights.

On a potential match against Gunther: “I ain’t gonna call him out, but when I was in my room eating my In-N-Out burger, I was scrolling through the phone and I thought about it and I was like, ‘Oh, sh*t. If me and Gunther was to go at it.’ I swear it never even crossed my mind. But when I’m sitting there I see his entrance, it’s when I heard his entrance. For some reason, it just brought me chills. I’m not saying anything gonna happen, but that is the answer. It is Gunther. Definitely Gunther.”

On why he is okay with his kids being in the pro wrestling business: “Man, you know what? I feel like the business is different now. If it was how it was back then, I probably would say no. But, you know, I see that professional wrestling — this isn’t just for me and my children, professional wrestling, this is the one thing that I love about it. Look at all of us here, we’re all different colors, different cultures, different backgrounds, different people. We’re all here for one love and it’s professional wrestling. If that’s me and my daughters, our time to really tap in with each other. I sit there and I watch how they see it, they’re tapped in with every storyline. Mind you, I’m just dad when I go home, I don’t know they be watching all that. I see it makes them happy and man, if they can make a living out of it and I could lace them up and teach them, they got the support. I definitely can say my daughter Jayla and Janiah tapping in with it. Y’all might see a female version of Jacob Fatu in the next couple of years.”