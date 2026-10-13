Anna Jay Set To Undergo Shoulder Surgery In The Next Two Weeks

As reported by PWMania.com, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan announced during a pre-Redemption Media Call that Anna Jay has been dealing with an injury. Jay later confirmed this information on her Twitch stream, informing fans that she has been suffering from a shoulder injury.

In her most recent Twitch stream (via AIRGold on X), Jay revealed that she is scheduled to undergo surgery in one to two weeks. She explained her delay in addressing the injury by stating that she consulted multiple doctors to ensure she was making the best decision.

Jay said, “It’s a little unfortunate. I do have to have a shoulder injury. So it’s going to be… I’m going to be having that in the next week or two. So unfortunately, I did not want to have surgery. Obviously, no one wants to have surgery. But the reason it’s taken me this long is because I’ve gotten multiple opinions from different doctors and different surgeons just to make sure that I’m making the right choice and the best for my shoulder. So that is what’s going on.”

Jay last competed for AEW on the June 6th episode of Collision, where she and Tay Melo challenged Divine Dominion for the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship. Earlier this year, she also signed a new contract with the company.