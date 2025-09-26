Another Big Spoiler For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown In Orlando, FL. (9/26/2025)

Tonight’s post-WrestlePalooza edition of WWE SmackDown will officially kick off the blue brand’s road to WWE Crown Jewel: Perth on October 12.

The show will open with Paul Heyman of The Vision, while Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is also set to appear live as he builds toward his highly anticipated Champion vs. Champion showdown with WWE World Heavyweight Champion — and Vision leader — Seth Rollins.

In-ring action announced for tonight includes Sami Zayn defending the WWE United States Championship against Je’Von Evans, a triple-threat WWE Women’s Championship bout featuring Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax, plus Giulia & Kiana James teaming up against Michin & B-Fab.

Join us here tonight for live WWE SmackDown results.

