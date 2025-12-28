Updated Ticket Sales For WWE’s Upcoming Events

F4WOnline.com has revealed new details about ticket sales for WWE’s upcoming live events, premium live events (PLEs), and television tapings.

The report covers shows scheduled between Sunday, December 28th, 2025, through Monday, March 2nd, 2026, offering insight into WWE’s ticket demand across multiple cities. You can check them out below.

– WWE Live Holiday Tour Event on Sunday, December 28th in Jacksonville has 5,171 tickets sold.

– WWE Live Holiday Tour Event on Sunday, December 28th in Rochester, New York has 3,781 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, December 29th in Orlando has 10,866 tickets sold.

– WWE Live Holiday Tour Event on Tuesday, December 30th in Fort Myers has 4,267 tickets sold.

– WWE Live Holiday Tour Event on Tuesday, December 30th in Detroit has 4,790 tickets sold.

– WWE Live Holiday Tour Event on Thursday, January 1st, 2026 in Syracuse, New York has 2,818 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, January 2nd, 2026 in Buffalo has 6,326 tickets sold.

– WWE Live Holiday Tour Event on Friday, January 2nd, 2026 in Buffalo, New York has 6,905 tickets sold.

– WWE Live Holiday Tour Event on Saturday, January 3rd, 2026 in Worcester has 6,169 tickets sold.

– WWE Live Holiday Tour Event on Sunday, January 4th, 2026 in Bridgeport has 4,631 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, January 5th, 2026 in Brooklyn has 7,773 tickets sold.

– WWE Road To Royal Rumble Live Event on Saturday, January 10th, 2026 in Glasgow, Scotland has 10,924 tickets sold.

– WWE Road To Royal Rumble Live Event on Sunday, January 11th, 2026 in Dusseldorf, Germany has 4,877 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, January 19th, 2026 in Belfast, Ireland has 8,490 tickets sold.

– WWE Road To Royal Rumble Live Event on Tuesday, January 20th, 2026 in Brussels, Belgium has 3,521 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, January 23rd, 2026 in Montreal has 7,083 tickets sold.

– WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on Saturday, January 24th, 2026 in Montreal has 6,408 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, January 26th, 2026 in Toronto has 10,743 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, February 2nd, 2026 in Philadelphia has 5,869 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, February 6th, 2026 in Charlotte has 5,398 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, February 13th, 2026 in Dallas has 5,997 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, February 16th, 2026 in Memphis, Tennessee has 5,652 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, February 23rd, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia has 6,888 tickets sold.

– WWE NXT on Tuesday, February 24th, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia has 577 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, February 27th, 2026 in Louisville, Kentucky has 4,696 tickets sold.

– WWE Elimination Chamber on Saturday, February 28th, 2026 in Chicago has 11,539 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, March 2nd 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana has 4,902 tickets sold.