Confirmed For January 9 Episode Of WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced the lineup for the January 9th episode of Friday Night SmackDown, which will air on USA Network.

The show will air at 8 PM ET from the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany, and will also be available internationally on Netflix.

In the main event, Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes will defend his title in a Three Stages of Hell Match.

This announcement occurred during the main event segment of the show. Drew McIntyre entered the ring to apologize to referee Dan Engler and to fulfill his obligation to secure the title match against Rhodes by paying his fine.

Despite delivering a sarcastic apology, McIntyre went through with his requirements and earned the match. Rhodes then entered the ring, and McIntyre tried to provoke him into hitting him, which would have resulted in Rhodes being stripped of the title. Nick Aldis intervened to hold Rhodes back, and McIntyre revealed the match stipulation. He then struck Rhodes with a Claymore kick.

