Another Title Match Confirmed For WWE Clash In Paris

Another title match has officially been added to this Sunday’s WWE Clash in Paris premium live event.

The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) will now challenge The Wyatt Sicks for the WWE Tag Team Championship.

On this week’s Friday Night SmackDown from Lyon, France, a No. 1 Contender’s Match was held featuring The Street Profits against the duo of Carmelo Hayes and The Miz.

The bout ended in chaos after interference from the champions, as the Wyatt Sicks distracted The Miz, opening the door for Ford and Dawkins to pick up the victory and punch their ticket to Paris.

Earlier in the night, Bo Dallas appeared backstage out of his Uncle Howdy persona and confronted both teams, questioning the strength of their brotherhood before the showdown.

The WWE Tag Team Title bout joins an already stacked Clash in Paris card, which will also feature a Fatal Four-Way for the World Heavyweight Championship, John Cena vs. Logan Paul, and Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed.