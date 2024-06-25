Another Top WWE Executive Has Been Let Go From The Company

PWInsider.com reports that Chris Kaiser, the Executive Vice President of WWE Television, has been let go from the company.

Kaiser joined WWE in 2015 after leaving TV Land and Spike TV, starting as Senior Vice President of TV Production. Kaiser was then promoted to the EVP of WWE Television Operations and Production before becoming the EVP of WWE Television in 2021.

During his nine-year tenure with the WWE, Kaiser served as Executive Producer for various WWE reality shows and documentaries, including WWE 24, WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures, Total Divas, Total Bellas, and Miz & Mrs. Kaiser also played a crucial role in developing and managing The Thunderdome during the COVID-19 pandemic.