Anthony Bowens Reacts To Fans Chanting “He’s Gay” During AEW Rampage Segment

There was an in-ring segment with The Acclaimed and QTV on AEW Rampage this week. QTV reporter Harley Cameron told Anthony Bowens, “it’s pretty clear that you’re into me,” and Bowens answered by telling her he’s gay. The audience applauded and began a “he’s gay” chant.

Bowens responded to the situation on Twitter.

