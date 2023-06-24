Anthony Bowens Reacts To Fans Chanting “He’s Gay” During AEW Rampage Segment

There was an in-ring segment with The Acclaimed and QTV on AEW Rampage this week. QTV reporter Harley Cameron told Anthony Bowens, “it’s pretty clear that you’re into me,” and Bowens answered by telling her he’s gay. The audience applauded and began a “he’s gay” chant.
Bowens responded to the situation on Twitter.
If ya told me years ago, I’d have an arena chanting HE’S GAY at me in the most POSITIVE of ways, I’d say you’re crazy.
It’s pretty cool to see how far we’ve come. Still more work to do. Happy Pride #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/CgBM8QJWWn
— Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) June 24, 2023